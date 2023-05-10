Water service interruption
There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Saturday, May 13, 2023, for the Capital Hill Tank Service Area, from 8:30am to 2:30pm.
- Area(s) affected: Capitol Hill; Wireless Ridge, Talafofo, I-Denni, and portions of Papago;
- Purpose: The scheduled water outage is necessary for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. water operators to repair a mainline leak on Marshall Loop on Capital Hill;
- Road (s) affected: CUC operators will be working on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.
CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)