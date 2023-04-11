Water service interruption for As Matuis TSA

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, April 13, 2023, affecting the As Matuis Tank Service Area.

Time: 12pm to 4:30pm

Area(s) affected: San Roque, Achugao and Tanapag area

Purpose: The scheduled water outage is due to the isolation of a mainline leak located in the San Roque across Shell Gas Station

Road (s) affected: Commonwealth Utilities Corp. operators will be working on the outer southbound lane on Chalan Pale Arnold Road.

For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)