Magofna: Manila, San Diego trips weren’t junkets

Sen. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) said yesterday that she wants to be clear that the ASEAN Gaming Summit she attended in Manila and the Indian Gaming Conference in San Diego weren’t junkets, as claimed by her critics.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s request for comments about her back-to-back gaming trips, Magofna said there were no personal enrichment other than to gather a deeper understanding of the feasibility of gaming within the CNMI’s economic makeup, as well as establish a network with industry leaders, regulators, and vendors.

Magofna chairs the Senate Resources, Economic Development & Programs & Gaming Committee.

After attending the ASEAN Gaming Summit in Manila last March 21-23 with six other lawmakers, Magofina then attended the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in San Diego, California, last March 27-30.

Magofna noted yesterday that she invited the committee members, including non-members, to join her on both trips.

“And I will defer to each member to explain their reason for why they did or did not attend the conference with me,” she said.

The senator said she is aware of the negative perception associating with gaming and that she recognizes that the casino industry here is tainted and questionable. However, Magofna said, she is optimistic and hopeful that the CNMI can still make gaming work.

She said the Commonwealth Casino Commission must amend and implement stricter regulations and put tighter controls in place that would mandate operators to operate in a more responsible and accountable manner.

The senator said it is critical and of utmost importance that enforcement agencies play a key role in ensuring that all regulations are complied with at all times.