Water service interruption for Kannat Tabla TSA

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for the Kannat Tabla Tank Service Area.

– Time: 8am to 4:30pm

– Area(s) affected: Kannat Tabla, partial areas of As Terlaje, As Perdido, and Fina Sisu

– Purpose: The scheduled water service interruption is necessary for the CUC water crew to repair a malfunctioning pressure reducing valve located in Kannat Tabla.

– Roadway(s) affected: CUC operators will be working on the shoulder of the eastbound lane on Kannat Tabla Road.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)