Re-scheduled power outage in Lower Base
The scheduled power service interruption in Lower Base that was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023, has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Time: 7:30am – 1:30pm
Area(s) affected: CUC Warehouse, Power Plant 1 and COTA
Purpose: For the line crew to relocate and replace transformer, and an ABS switch, to replace a power pole, and install primary lines.
Time: 12:30pm to 1:30pm
Area(s) affected: Feeder-7 (Lower Base, Tanapag, As Mahetog, Achugao, San Roque, As Matuis, and Marpi). This one-hour outage will only happen as the line crew will be doing some switching to isolate the power for the project site in Lower Base.
Water well(s) affected: MQ-1, MQ-3B, MQ-5, MQ-8, MQ-10, MQ-11B, MQ-13, MQ-14, MQ-15, & MQ-16
Wastewater facility affected: T1, T3, SR1, SR2, SR3
Traffic light(s): Lower Base (near Saipan Ice) (PR)