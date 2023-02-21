Water service interruption on Beach Road, Garapan

Feb 22 2023

There will be a water scheduled service interruption on, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, to allow RNV Construction, the contractor for the Sewer Main Replacement Phase II (Royal Palm Avenue and Ginger Ave – Garapan), to perform temporary isolation of the waterline at Royal Palm Avenue between Palm Street and Micro Beach Road by turning off the 6” gate valve at the intersections of Micro Beach Road and Royal Palm Avenue and Palm Street and Royal Palm Avenue.

This is to isolate the existing 6-inch water line along Royal Palm Avenue in order to be able to cut, cap the existing 6-inch PVC pipe, abandon that is in conflict with the sewer line, and to connect the new relocated 6-inch PVC waterline to the existing waterline at the northside and southside.

Customers in the area will experience low to no water pressure between 8am and 5:30pm on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. CUC will restore water service as soon as possible.

Please expect water disruptions during the transition phase from the old system to the newly installed PVC sewer line.

For safety of the men and women at the job site, proceed with caution and/or take alternative routes during the period of the sewer line repair.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

