Water service outage in parts of Kagman 3

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 8:30am to 4:30pm in portions of Kagman 3, specifically for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers located on Pine Drive, Lalanghita Road, Chopak Drive, Dyer Fig Street, Sour Plum Street, Puteng Road, Ladda Street, and Iron Wood Street.

This will allow CUC water operators to replace and repair an inoperable pressure reducing valve behind the Kagman High School. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

CUC appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as we continue to provide reliable service to the people of the CNMI.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)