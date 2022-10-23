Census: Number of poor families in CNMI dropped from 44.4% in ‘09 to 33.7% in ‘19

Share











The number of senior citizens or man’amko in the CNMI who is 85 years and older totaled 112 based on the 2020 Census, according to a demographic profile of the CNMI that the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.

The same shows that there were 748 veterans in the Marianas, and the per capita income in the Commonwealth in 2020 was $13,594, while the percentage of the people with health insurance coverage was 65%.

The percentage of families in poverty in the CNMI declined from 44.4% in 2009 to 33.7% in 2019.

Median household income in the CNMI increased from $23,839 (in 2019 inflation-adjusted dollars) in 2009 to $31,362 in 2019.

In October 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau released their census results for the Commonwealth, showing that the CNMI’s total population went down from 53,883 in 2010 to 47,329 as of April 1, 2020, which is 6,554 fewer people or a 12.2% drop.

In the Census’ profile release over the weekend, it shows that the Asian population was the largest race group, with 22,054 people identifying as Asian alone.

Overall, 25,011 people reported Asian alone or in combination with another race group, such as Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander.

The Filipino population was the largest detailed Asian group.

In 2020, 15,456 people identified as Filipino alone, with no additional detailed Asian group or race group. In 2020, 17,719 people identified as Filipino alone or in any combination with another detailed Asian group or race group, such as Korean or Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander.

The Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander population was the second-largest race group, with 20,665 people identifying as Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone.

Overall, 23,795 people reported Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander alone or in combination with another race group such as Asian.

The Chamorro population was the largest detailed Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander group.

In 2020, 12,001 people identified as Chamorro alone with no additional detailed Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander group or race group.

In 2020, 17,163 people identified as Chamorro alone or in any combination with another detailed Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander group race group, such as Palauan or Asian.

The next largest race groups were White alone, Black or African American alone, some other race alone, and American Indian and Alaska Native alone.

The multiracial population (also referred to as the Two or More Races population) was 3,453.

The Hispanic or Latino (of any race) population was 554.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) stated in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that this latest Census release has much more detail about the people of the Marianas, including racial and ethnic composition, educational attainment and languages spoken, and homeownership, percentage of families in poverty, and other economic data.

“This information will be important in determining the Marianas’ share of federal funding for health care, schools, transportation, and other essential services over the next 10 years,” Sablan said.

The U.S. Census Bureau conducted the decennial census in partnership with the Island Areas governments in compliance with Title 13 of the U.S. Code and to meet the specific data needs of the Island Areas.