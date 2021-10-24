‘Wave, Walk & Roll Against Domestic Violence’ draws crowd

Members of the community participate in
Thursday’s “Purple Wave, Walk & Roll Against
Domestic Violence” at the NMI Museum Grounds. (Joshua Santos)

The NMI Museum grounds was teeming with people last Thursday evening that joined the wildly successful “Purple Wave, Walk & Roll Against Domestic Violence.”

Hosted by the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, walk had a big turnout; Saipan Tribune was told by an event volunteer that over 450 people registered to participate, with many more not registering and joining in on the walk.

The walk route began at NMI Museum grounds, crossed Middle Road, went around the Sugar King Park/ Gold’s Gym Saipan area, and circled back to NMI Museum grounds.

After the walk, eventgoers participated in a “Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Domestic Violence.”

These events were part of the NMCADSV’s commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which was proclaimed in the CNMI with a signing ceremony at Saipan World Resort earlier this month. This year’s DVAM theme is “Healing Forward.”

Next event in the CNMI will be the “Light of Unity” on Oct. 23 at the Tun Kindo’ Baseball Field on Rota, where the community will light up the field and commemorate the victims and survivors of domestic violence as well as those still going through domestic violence.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
