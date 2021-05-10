  • Mobil Smiles Reward

‘We all represent the Marianas’

By
|
Posted on May 11 2021
Share

As the CNMI celebrates Marianas Tourism Month this May, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres reminds the community that we all play a part in tourism and urged everyone to continue to keep the islands clean.

Speaking at the proclamation signing last May 4, Torres said there are a lot of key factors behind “what tourism means.” “Each one of us represent the Marianas. …We need to keep our islands clean; we really do. When we go to the beach, [and] if we can clean up more than ourselves, [then] that’s better for all of us,” he said.

Torres said cleaning the environment is also showcasing the islands to incoming tourist, and “It’s the only way that we can get our tourism back.”

Torres said his administration, the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Tourism Resumption Task Force of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers, the Hotel Association of the NMI, and tour agencies are working together to push hard in making the CNMI into a world-class-destination. “It’s going to be a long process for us to get our tourism back, but we are prioritizing all of the efforts [and] the resources that we have so we can bring [tourist] back. …Together, we can,” Torres said.

Also speaking at the proclamation, MVA board vice chair Gloria Cavanagh said now is the time to build up awareness of the CNMI economy. Because the economy is mainly driven by tourism and as part of Tourism Month, the community should “challenge each other and go out and visit the [tourist] sites. [We] should familiarize ourselves with what we have as a product.”

“We should know, whether or not we were there, or grandparents were there, our great grandparents, etc. Each of us, whether it’s [the] oldest generation to the youngest generation, we should know what each of these monuments mean. We should know what happened at this beach to make it this way. We should know the importance of this site,” said Cavanagh.

She challenges not only MVA and the people that was present at the proclamation but also the community to go out and learn what the CNMI’s product really is, because “tourism is everybody’s business.”

Not only do tourist sites need revitalizing, not only does the ocean replenishes the marine resources, but everyone needs to have some sort of revitalization and replenishment in knowing what our product is, Cavanagh said.

“[I challenge] the community to go out and learn what our product really is, because tourism is everybody’s business. In order to be part of that, you need to know what our product is. …We must know that we are the Marianas, and the Marianas is Mariana strong,” said Cavanagh.

The Torres-Palacios administration has declared May as Marianas Tourism Month, in recognition of the vital role tourism plays in the economy of the CNMI.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 11, 2021, 3:28 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune