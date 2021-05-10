  • Mobil Smiles Reward

ADA rules on service animals

By
|
Posted on May 11 2021

Tag:
Share

It has come to my attention that persons with disabilities who are accompanied by a service dog are occasionally being denied entry into businesses open to the public.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, state and local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that serve the public generally must allow service animals to accompany people with disabilities in all areas of the facility where the public is allowed to go.

“Under the ADA, a service animal is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. The task(s) performed by the dog must be directly related to the person’s disability.” Frequently Asked Questions about Service Animals and the ADA, www.ADA.gov.

Emotional support, therapy, comfort, or companion animals are not considered service animals under the ADA; however, the ADA does make a distinction between psychiatric service animals and emotional support animals. www.ADA.gov.

When it is not obvious that the dog is a service animal, a covered entity’s employees may ask only two specific questions:

(1) Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?

(2) What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

Staff are not allowed to request any documentation for the dog, require that the dog demonstrate its task, or inquire about the nature of the person’s disability. www.ADA.gov.

For more information, go to the ADA website: www.ADA.gov or contact the Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. at (670) 235-7273/7274.

Jeanne H. Rayphand
Legal counsel, Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc.

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

How to file an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint

Posted On Jun 22 2020
, By
0

NMPASI explains ADA to SHRM members

Posted On Jan 30 2019
, By

SHRM general membership meeting to address ADA

Posted On Jan 23 2019
, By
0

NMPASI mourns passing of former president

Posted On Dec 06 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 11, 2021, 3:28 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune