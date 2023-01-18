‘We aren’t running away, we aren’t avoiding this’

By
|
Posted on Jan 19 2023
Share

Robert Torres

The defense counsel for three government officials who were recently sued by the CNMI attorney general for alleged illegal Super Typhoon Yutu compensation says that his clients are looking forward to their day in court and are not running away from the matter.

Attorney Robert Torres, who represents former Finance secretary Larissa Larson, former Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services commissioner Claudio Norita, and former Department of Lands and Natural Resources secretary Anthony Benavente, insists that his clients are not avoiding nor running away from the lawsuit filed by AG Edward Manibusan.

“We’re not running away; we’re not avoiding this. We’re looking forward to it. We have a status conference on Feb. 8, and we’ll see where we’re at by then,” he said.

Although yesterday was the first initial hearing on the illegal overtime lawsuit before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja, none of the defendants were physically present.

Speaking on the matter, Torres said he hopes that throughout these court proceedings, he wants to continue to remind the prosecution of equal responsibility and equal accountability.

“Let’s not forget to also look at the other side of accountability and let’s ensure there’s transparency, accountability, and responsibility of this. We obviously believe that the genesis of this did not emanate from anyone of [my clients]. The concept or proposal was from the Office of the Governor and, I guess, vetted through various departments before it went through,” Torres said.

“While we believe administration of this matter could have been done better, each of my clients will respond and attend to this matter. This means we’re looking at the complaints and, if the issue and the case is about accountability, then let’s have accountability on both sides of the aisle and my clients will attest to accountability for themselves,” the lawyer added.

During yesterday’s hearing, it was stated that, of the handful of former government officials who have been sued for illegal Typhoon Yutu compensation, only Larson, Norita, and Benavente appeared, as others have officially resolved the matter out of court or have yet to be served.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Torres administration Cabinet members are facing similar lawsuits alleging illegal overtime compensation for overtime hours posted for Super Typhoon Yutu work.

Besides Larson, Norita, and Benavente, the other defendants include former Department of Community and Cultural Affairs secretary Robert Hunter, former Department of Public Works secretary James Ada, former Department of Labor secretary Vicky Benavente, and former Department of Public Safety chief Robert Guerrero. The OAG has already dropped the case against Vicky Benavente.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the 23rd Legislature pursue BOOST investigation that the House of Representatives in the 22nd Legislature started?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 19, 2023, 6:15 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune