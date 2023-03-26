ON PALACIOS’ CALL FOR REDUCTION OF WORK HOURS:

‘We have yet to cross that bridge’

By
|
Posted on Mar 27 2023
Share

The Legislature has yet to make any decision on the call of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios for the Legislature to cut employees’ work schedule as part of cost-containment measures

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about a possible cut in work hours, Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said over the weekend that the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee is still busy working on the fiscal year 2023 modified budget.

“We have yet to cross that bridge and when we do, it will be decided before the passage of the modified budget,” she said.

The Senate president noted that the target date of the 72-hour work schedule is April 24, 2023, which makes it a little over five months in diminished payroll expenses for the rest of the fiscal year, which she said is quite a significant change from the initial plan of March 1, 2023.

Legislative Bureau director Perry P. Tenorio stated in his recent report on the revisions to the fiscal year budget law that, unless there is a downturn in local revenue, the bureau does not anticipate any reduction in their personnel’s work hours. One hundred percent of the bureau’s personnel cost is funded by local funds.

Tenorio said that Palacios’ revision to the fiscal year 2023 budget law spare the bureau and the CNMI Youth Congress from any cuts.

Palacios recently announced the cutting down of work schedule of some Executive Branch employees to just 72 hours starting April 24, 2023, and through the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30, 2023.

Citing that the fiscal challenges the CNMI faces impact the whole government and the community, the governor urged the Legislature and Judiciary, as well as autonomous agencies of the government, to similarly implement cost-containment measures, particularly with respect to operations or personnel that were funded in whole or in part by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 27, 2023, 10:57 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune