COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 27, 2023

Share











Rip currents seen until tonight

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Monday night along east facing reefs of the Marianas, based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. The public is advised to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Power service interruption in Kagman II

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Kagman II, from 9am to 12pm. This will affect a partial area of Achoti Avenue. The power outage will allow the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew to replace a defective primary power pole along Achoti Avenue. No water well, wastewater facility, or traffic light will be affected.

For more information, contact the CUC hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

GCC sets public hearing on GED test fee hike

The Guam Community College will hold public meetings on April 6, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm and on April 7, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm at Guam Community College Allied Health Building, Room 3108. The meeting will allow for public questions and comments regarding the required fee increase, by GED Testing Service LLC, for the administration of the GED testing through GCC. The current fee rate has remained unchanged since September 8, 2015.

Individuals interested in attending the meeting virtually can do so at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83703207982?pwd=aWhXaWlicHp5WDFtTDNJODZsTzZSZz09

Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact 735-5597.

For more information on the meeting, call (671) 735-5640 or email learningforlife@guamcc.edu. (PR)