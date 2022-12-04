WEATHER ADVISORIES – December 5, 2022

Share











High surf advisory and rip current

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a high surf advisory is in effect until 6am today, Monday, along north and east facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

There is also a high risk of rip currents through Monday morning along north facing reefs on all three islands, while there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday afternoon along east facing reefs.

For the high surf advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet are present along east facing reefs and 7 to 9 feet along north facing reefs until 6am Monday.

For the dangerous rip currents, it will be on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota through Monday morning along north facing reefs and through Friday afternoon along east facing reefs.

These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along north and east facing reef lines. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Small craft advisory until Monday afternoon

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 5pm Monday on the coastal waters of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

East winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots and seas of 9 to 12 feet will be present in Marianas coastal waters until 5pm today, Monday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)