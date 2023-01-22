WEATHER ADVISORIES – January 23, 2023

Share











Rip currents until tonight

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents for east facing reefs through tonight. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east facing reefs of the Marianas until late Monday night.

The latest numerical guidance indicates a high likelihood for the high rip risk along east facing reefs.

The public is reminded to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Avoid sailing in small craft

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am Tuesday. This means that wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, east winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots, and seas of 7 to 9 feet are building to between 9 and 11 feet today in the coastal waters of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6am Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these hazardous conditions. (PR)