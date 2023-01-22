Spicy Thai Noodle Place now a ProaPerks partner
Thai restaurant Spicy Thai Noodle Place is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a free iced tea.
Spicy Thai Noodle Place is located on Middle Road, in Puerto Rico. They can be reached by calling (670) 234-3000. More information about their menu items can be found on their Facebook page (@SpicyThaiSPN) or Instagram page (@spicythaisaipan).Companies and other organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (PR)