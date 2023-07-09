Concepcion graduates from UW with engineering degree

Share











A son of the CNMI, Joseph N. Concepcion, has made his home and people proud after graduating from one of the oldest universities in the West Coast, University of Washington.

Concepcion, who recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, graduated from the University of Washington as part of the Class of 2023.

“I am excited to finally be able to say, ‘I have graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelors of Science.’ It is incredibly humbling to become a part of the 148th annual commencement at the UW, the oldest university in the West Coast. My father, Army Maj. Aldebert Attao Concepcion Jr., is an alumnus of the very same university and, as a legacy student, I am proud to have earned my degree at his same alma mater, joining a group of professionals that spans all fields of work,” he said.

Concepcion said he hopes to gain valuable work experience in his field so he can come back and serve his community.

“My future plans involve gaining valuable work experience as an electrical engineer so that I can contribute to our community’s future as a seasoned worker in my field. I congratulate the rest of my cohort at the University of Washington, as well as all of those in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, want to extend my love and gratitude to my family and friends all around the globe. An extra special thank you to my parents, Aldebert Jr. and Carminadela, and my brothers, Aldebert III and Brian. You have all given me so much support and encouragement these past four years, and helped me get to where I am today well before that. Go Huskies!,” he said.

Concepcion, 22, was born on Saipan but has relocated a few times in his life as a result of his father’s military deployments to include places like Spain, Japan, South Korea, and more.

However, even though he grew up on international soil, Concepcion continues to represent his islands in everything he does and is proud to call himself a son of the CNMI.