WEATHER ADVISORY: Rota in Typhoon Condition I; Saipan and Tinian in Tropical Storm Condition I
As of 2pm today, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Guam’s Weather Forecast Office, has upgraded the declaration for Rota to Typhoon Condition I and declared Tropical Storm Condition I for the islands of Saipan, and Tinian.
Typhoon Mawar is currently intensifying and continues to track toward the southern Marianas, and is anticipated to strengthen and bring strong winds and rainfall to the Marianas in the next 12 hours.
Current sustained winds are at 130 miles per hour.