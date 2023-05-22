BREAKING NEWS: Gov’t offices will close at 12:30pm today

Share











Due to the increasing threat of Typhoon Mawar, we anticipate the declaration of Tropical Storm Condition I for the islands of Saipan and Tinian later today. As such, effective 12:30pm, all government offices will be closed until an “All Clear” declaration is announced. Typhoon condition II was announced for Rota yesterday and government offices there will remain closed.

Non-critical government employees are advised to go home, take care of their families, continue to secure their belongings, and finalize preparations for heavy rainfall and increasing wind speeds through the remainder of the week.

The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will maintain a 24-hour operation, monitor the movement of Typhoon Mawar, and will be issuing bulletins and advisories as they become available.

As emphasized earlier, the movement, speed, and path of Typhoon Mawar is a developing situation, and we will continue to provide updates on multiple official platforms. (PR)