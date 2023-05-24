WEATHER ADVISORY: TC 1 maintained for Rota; TSC 1 for Saipan and Tinian
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Guam’s Weather Forecast Office, has maintained Typhoon Condition I for Rota and Tropical Storm Condition I for the islands of Saipan, and Tinian.
As of 2pm today, May 24, 2023, Typhoon Mawar is intensifying and continuing to track toward Guam and Rota. Current sustained winds are at 140 mph. The storm is slow-moving and thus will increase flood risks and persistent winds for a prolonged period. (PR)