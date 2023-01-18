WH unveils push for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders

Share











WASHINGTON, D.C.—The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders convened federal government officials and community leaders yesterday to mark the release of the Biden-Harris Administration’s first-ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities.

At a special virtual event, senior Biden-Harris Administration officials outlined the details of 32 federal agency plans that build on the administration’s previous actions to promote safety and equity for AA and NHPIs. Community leaders also discussed additional steps the federal government can take to address critical priorities for AA and NHPI communities, including data disaggregation, language access, and combatting anti-Asian hate.

“From day one, President Biden and Vice President Harris have made clear their commitment to address the needs of underserved communities, including Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “With the release of [yesterday’s] national strategy, the public can see the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to advancing equity and addressing the challenges that Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities face.”

“These 32 agency action plans are the result of more than a year of work by dedicated public servants in collaboration with community advocates, and detail specific commitments to advance justice and opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders,” said U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai. “These commitments are bold, ambitious, and deeply aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader equity agenda. This national strategy also builds upon our shared progress to ensure the safety and prosperity of our families, neighborhoods, and communities.”

The event was moderated by WHIAANHPI executive director Krystal Ka‘ai, and included panel discussions moderated by Erika Moritsugu, deputy assistant to the President and AA and NHPI senior liaison, along with Sonal Shah, chief commissioner of the President’s Advisory Commission on AA and NHPIs.

Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken steps to address the needs of AA and NHPI communities by advancing policies that promote equity, expanding entry points to federal services and programs, and centering the experiences and resiliency of AA and NHPI communities. To support these efforts, WHIAANHPI engaged federal agencies to improve interagency policymaking, program development, and outreach efforts to AA and NHPI communities across the country.

In summer 2022, 32 agencies—including all 15 executive departments in the President’s Cabinet—submitted agency plans that outline specific actions to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. These plans are deeply aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader equity agenda and represent a historic first for the federal government.

