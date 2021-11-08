‘What we are seeing highlights need to be vaccinated’

By
|
Posted on Nov 09 2021
Share

Contact tracing and investigation by the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. appear to show that clusters of new community cases of COVID-19 appear to be highest in households with children who were ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This was learned from CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña, who also said during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ radio news briefing last Friday that it was still reassuring that secondary and tertiary contacts to these clusters are testing negative. She credited this to the CNMI’s high vaccination numbers, saying that being vaccinated and in large numbers “has substantially reduced the burden of disease,” prevented vaccinated individuals from contracting serious illnesses, and has helped interrupt the chains of COVID-19 transmission.

Muña reminded, though, that vaccinated individuals can still become infected and potentially spread the virus. This, however, happens at much lower rates compared to unvaccinated individuals, she said.

“What we are seeing underscores the need to vaccinate and protect not only yourself but others who are not vaccinated. …[The] CNMI having over 83% of eligible vaccinated and over 89% of adults already receiving their first dose [has] substantially reduced the burden of disease and prevented serious illness and interrupted the chains of transmission,” said Muña.

She said she and CHCC are looking forward to receiving a shipment of over 2,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine intended for children aged 5-11, and added that many parents have already reached out to her asking how and when they can get their children vaccinated. These vaccines arrived last Saturday, and are currently available at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center vaccination site.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 9, 2021, 11:53 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune