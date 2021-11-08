Cui found in contempt for failing to provide iCloud login

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI has found former Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC chair Cui Li Jie in contempt anew for her continued failure to comply with the court’s previous order to preserve ESI data, this time by failing to provide the correct login information to her iCloud account.

District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona found Cui in contempt of court again for failing to provide backups of her electronically stored information or ESI and the correct login information to her iCloud account.

Manglona ordered Cui to file an explanation with the court this week for her failure to comply; otherwise, the court will impose a daily sanction of $500 until she does.

Manglona scheduled a status conference on the matter for Nov. 12, at 8am, adding that a written order would be issued.

During the status conference last Friday, Cui’s lawyer, attorney Clyde Lemons, reported to the court via teleconference of his efforts in retrieve backup ESI data and gave notice of their intention to issue a subpoena.

After Manglona entered a contempt order against Cui, she then ordered Lemons to effectuate the issuance of the subpoena.

Attorney Joey San Nicolas, who also represents Cui, told the court that he will assist as local counsel in issuing the subpoena to comply with the court’s order, adding that Cui is willing to assist and comply.

Manglona also awarded the plaintiffs attorneys’ fees for having to pursue this specific portion of the order to show cause.

The plaintiffs, through attorney Aaron Halegua, have accused Cui of violating the contempt order previously issued by the court in the lawsuit of seven workers alleging labor abuses and human trafficking.

The plaintiffs in this case are Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu, and Duxin Yan. They are represented by Halegua and Bruce Berline.

Cui is a third-party witness in the lawsuit of the seven construction workers against IPI and its former contractor and subcontractor, MCC International and Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, both of which have already settled with the plaintiffs.