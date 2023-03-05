What’s taking so long to repair PakPak Beach Park pavilions?

Share











Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has inquired from the Department of Public Works for an update about a project to repair Pakpak Beach Park pavilions in San Antonio, which was among the many community projects that were funded through a Saipan local law that has been in effect since 2019.

DeLeon Guerrero told DPW Technical Services Division director Anthony Camacho in an email last week that she is hoping they all can get clear answers of when this Pakpak Beach Park pavilions repair project will be completed.

“We have waited too long,” the Senate president told Camacho.

Last Feb. 27, Camacho told DeLeon Guerrero that the funds from Saipan Local Law 21-7 have been spent to repair the Dandan Baseball Field, basketball goals in Koblerville, and to repair/repaint the basketball court at the San Vicente Park.

Camacho said the fund balance of $103,000 were to be used for the repair of the Pakpak Beach Park pavilions, which DPW had already produced the plans and specifications for bidding. About four months ago, he said, DPW initiated the bid advertisement and throughout the initial publication, DPW was notified by the Office of Grants Management that they will take over those projects.

Camacho said that, according to the OGM, since other funding sources (assuming federal funds) were available, they shall capitalize on that source before expending local funds.

He said they followed up with OGM, but DPW has not received a clear answer on how this project is progressing.

“We will continue our inquiry and if OGM will not proceed, we will initiate the bid advertisement,” Camacho said.

DeLeon Guerrero first sought an update from DPW last Feb. 15 and followed it up last Feb. 24 after she was told to check with Camacho.

House Local Bill 21-5, D1 appropriated $126,670 of the Earned Income Interest Income for appropriation to repair, enhance, and maintain public facilities in Precinct 1. That bill later became Saipan Local Law 21-7.

In January 2022, DeLeon Guerrero urged then-DPW secretary James Ada to prioritize five remaining community projects that were funded though Saipan Local Law 21-7.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Ada informed DeLeon Guerrero that one of the list of six funded projects under SLL 21-07 has already been completed. Ada was referring to the repair and maintenance of youth centers and basketball courts in Precinct 1.

The senator then stated in January 2022 that when the law took effect in September 2019, there are still five remaining projects: to repair the perimeter fence of the Dandan Softball Field; to construct pavilions and a restroom at the San Antonio Beach; for the repair and maintenance of Pakpak Beach Park facilities; and for the architecture and engineering design of a sidewalk beginning at Coral Ocean Point to the intersection of Chalan Piao and Beach Road.

On March 29, 2022, George Sablan of DPW TSD Accounting Section told DeLeon Guerrero that completed at the time are repair and repainting of basketball court at the San Vicente Central Park; repair of existing damaged basketball goals in Koblerville; and repair of the Dandan Softball Field Perimeter Fence.

Sablan said the construction of pavilions at San Antonio Beach had been completed by Precinct 1 representatives.

Sablan said the repair of the Dandan Children’s Park Basketball Court is estimated at $15,000 and that they have solicited quotations to fix the basketball court boards so the youths can continue using the basketball facility while DPW architects are working on assessing the needed repairs.

Sablan also disclosed that the repairs of the Pakpak Beach Park is estimated at $60,000 and that in-house design is being performed at this time.

He said the fund balance of $28,066 out of the $103,066 will be used as a reserved/contingency for any anticipated change order for the two last projects—repair of the Dandan Children’s Park Basketball Court and repair of Pakpak Beach Park.

On June 28, 2022, upon DeLeon Guerrero’s follow-up on the two last projects, Sablan said TSD is completing the assessment of the Dandan Children’s Park Basketball Court, and then will be soliciting proposals from contractors. He said TSD should have the proposals within a month.

On the repair of Pakpak Beach, Sablan said the in-house design will be completed within a month, and that is when TSD architect can determine the estimated cost to complete the project. He said if the estimated cost is less than $50,000, then TSD can solicit three proposals from contractors, and that will save them time from the actual bidding process.

DeLeon Guerrero then made follow-ups on the remaining Pakpak Beach Pavilions repair last Feb. 15 and Feb. 24.