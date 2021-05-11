  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Winzy says it didn’t complete work because of IPI’s nonpayment

By
|
Posted on May 12 2021

Tag:
Share

Winzy Corp.’s lawyer said the general maintenance and repair company completed 95% of the work under its contract with Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC and the reason it didn’t finish the remaining 5% was because it “became tired” of waiting for IPI to pay its bills.

In a response filed in the U.S. District Court for the NMI last May 10, lawyer Mark Scoggins, who represents Winzy Corp. in its breach of contract lawsuit against IPI, addressed the claims made in Poon’s declaration of support of IPI’s motion to vacate entry of default. First, IPI failed to meet the May 3 deadline set by the court to provide evidence of a meritorious defense to the lawsuit, Scoggins said. Second, even if IPI made the May 3 deadline, IPI still has not shown that it “might have a defense to this matter.”

In Poon’s declaration, he mentions the Feb. 18, 2020, contract between IPI and Winzy Corp. and the alleged details that made Poon conclude that, to the best of his knowledge, Winzy’s work was “short of full completion and certification.” However, Winzy maintains that Poon’s declaration “contains very little in the way of new, substantive information.” Firstly, there should no longer be any dispute in regards to the validity of the contract, its terms, or the price, Winzy said. Secondly, Winzy has previously explained to the court that the $162,925 in non-payments it is suing IPI for represents the cost of approximately 95% of the required work completed by Winzy that IPI has not paid for at all.

“Winzy therefore agrees with IPI that Winzy’s work was short of full completion, but this does not mean that IPI has shown a meritorious defense,” Winzy’s May 10 response states.

The portion of Poon’s declaration that Winzy responded to involved Poon’s claims about Roger Deducin’s alleged last documented site visit on May 27 last year. Winzy maintains that— from mid-February up to when Winzy quit working on the project due to IPI’s non-payment in mid-August— Deducin, along with at least four other Winzy employees, were at the project site every business day, and that Deducin provided written monthly reports on work progress to the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Copies of those written reports were always shared with IPI, and Winzy maintains that Deducin was present for all construction meetings that were held at least once a month. Winzy further claims that IPI construction director Jing Zhou and Poon himself were present at these monthly meetings as well. Additionally, Winzy claims that numerous IPI employees and representatives, including IPI engineers Jojie Montenegro and Kelvin Ng, were aware that there were people from Winzy at the project site every day from Feb. to Aug. 2020.

Winzy’s May 10 response concluded by saying that Winzy was on site and performed 95% of the work it had agreed to perform until it “became tired” of waiting for IPI to pay its bills. Winzy maintains that IPI has still not provided any meaningful evidence to dispute the percentage or the $162,925 it owes Winzy, and as such the motion to set aside the entry of default should be denied.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time.

Related Posts

0

IPI supports motion to dismiss breach of contract case filed by Kan Pacific

Posted On May 11 2021
, By
0

IPI wants to reduce amount owed in discrimination suit

Posted On May 07 2021
, By
0

‘Winzy breached its contract’

Posted On May 07 2021
, By
0

IPI repatriating 200 CW workers starting next month

Posted On May 06 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 12, 2021, 7:10 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune