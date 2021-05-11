Da Misters tops Sets for Pets tourney

Share











Da Misters topped the inaugural Sets for Pets Volleyball Tournament organized by the newly established Boonie Babies Saipan, a dog rescue/foster organization.

During the double-elimination tournament last weekend, Da Misters topped 14 other teams who came out to support the fundraiser that aims to raise awareness about “boonie” dogs, or strays, on Saipan as well to raise funds to rescue them and find them loving homes.

Da Misters, whose team members include dad Tyce, mom Angie, and kids Blake, Logan, and Dylan conquered the tournament after outplaying All About Aces during a close finals match.

All About Aces was made up of Steven Hong, Sam Ryu, Bruce Berline, Mauryzon Tybacco, Andy Kim, and Matthew Berline.

The eventual champions started off the match strong, taking the lead with a 23-21 victory, before losing the second set to All About Aces, 15-21. Da Misters made a comeback in the defining third set, edging out All About Aces, 15-11.

Aside from dominating the finals, Da Misters swept all their matches to take the finals seat in the winner’s bracket. They topped their first match against He’s Bleeding, 21-8, to move on and face Mixed Breed where they took an easy 21-14 victory to move on to the quarterfinals where they battled All About Aces. In the first battle against All About Aces, Da Misters coasted past their foes, 21-12, to gain access to the semifinals where they came head to head against Ocho. Da Misters coasted past Ocho, taking a 21-15 victory in the first set, followed by 21-16 victory in the second set to land the first finals seat.

All About Aces took a longer route to the finals after being kicked to the loser’s bracket after dropping their first match against Da Misters.

The eventual runner-up took an easy win against their first competitor, Boop Set Spike, with a 21-11 victory to advance to their next match of the day against CBB. They prevailed with a 21-12 victory, gaining access to the quarter- finals where they eventually lost to Da Misters.

In the loser’s bracket, All About Aces fought CBB again and succeeded with a 21-17 win. They moved on to face VB 4 Life where they took a 21-19 victory. Now in the semis of the loser’s bracket, All About Aces came out victorious after a 21-18, 23-21 win over Ocho.

According to Boonie Babies Saipan co-founder Grace Keilbach, the fundraiser raised over $2,000 for the Saipan Cares for Animals to spread awareness about stray dogs on Saipan.

“We were able to raise over $2,000 as well as get four boonie dogs adopted. A lot of people don’t realize the love these dogs and cats have to give. We were overwhelmed with the support from our community and look forward to seeing everyone on the courts again next year,” she said

Sets for Pets was the first organized volleyball tournament fundraiser for Saipan Cares For Animals and aimed to raise money and awareness for the boonie dogs of Saipan.

“We wanted to create an event where people from the community could not only have fun but help benefit an amazing cause. Our main goals were to raise money for SCA, spread awareness about what people can do to help, and promote boonie dog adoptions,” said Keilbach.

For individuals who would like to learn more about Boonie Babies and what you can do to support the cause, check out their Instagram and Facebook page at Boonie Babies Saipan.

Boonie Babies Saipan thanks Gold’s Gym, Narak, Bvlgario Nails, Chef Chan’s Pizza, Ina’s Kitchin Pulani Crowns, and Tbar for their contributions that made the event possible.