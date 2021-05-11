  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Da Misters tops Sets for Pets tourney

By
|
Posted on May 12 2021
Share

Da Misters pose for a photo after topping the inaugural Sets for Pets fundraising tournament last weekend. From left to right, Blake, Logan, Angie, Tyce, and Dylan Mister. (Contributed Photo)

Da Misters topped the inaugural Sets for Pets Volleyball Tournament organized by the newly established Boonie Babies Saipan, a dog rescue/foster organization.

During the double-elimination tournament last weekend, Da Misters topped 14 other teams who came out to support the fundraiser that aims to raise awareness about “boonie” dogs, or strays, on Saipan as well to raise funds to rescue them and find them loving homes.

Da Misters, whose team members include dad Tyce, mom Angie, and kids Blake, Logan, and Dylan conquered the tournament after outplaying All About Aces during a close finals match.

All About Aces was made up of Steven Hong, Sam Ryu, Bruce Berline, Mauryzon Tybacco, Andy Kim, and Matthew Berline.

The eventual champions started off the match strong, taking the lead with a 23-21 victory, before losing the second set to All About Aces, 15-21. Da Misters made a comeback in the defining third set, edging out All About Aces, 15-11.

Aside from dominating the finals, Da Misters swept all their matches to take the finals seat in the winner’s bracket. They topped their first match against He’s Bleeding, 21-8, to move on and face Mixed Breed where they took an easy 21-14 victory to move on to the quarterfinals where they battled All About Aces. In the first battle against All About Aces, Da Misters coasted past their foes, 21-12, to gain access to the semifinals where they came head to head against Ocho. Da Misters coasted past Ocho, taking a 21-15 victory in the first set, followed by 21-16 victory in the second set to land the first finals seat.

All About Aces took a longer route to the finals after being kicked to the loser’s bracket after dropping their first match against Da Misters.

Aria and Grace Keilbach, co-founders of the Boonie Babies who organized the inaugural Sets for Pets fundraising tournament last weekend. (Contributed Photo)

The eventual runner-up took an easy win against their first competitor, Boop Set Spike, with a 21-11 victory to advance to their next match of the day against CBB. They prevailed with a 21-12 victory, gaining access to the quarter- finals where they eventually lost to Da Misters.

In the loser’s bracket, All About Aces fought CBB again and succeeded with a 21-17 win. They moved on to face VB 4 Life where they took a 21-19 victory. Now in the semis of the loser’s bracket, All About Aces came out victorious after a 21-18, 23-21 win over Ocho.

According to Boonie Babies Saipan co-founder Grace Keilbach, the fundraiser raised over $2,000 for the Saipan Cares for Animals to spread awareness about stray dogs on Saipan.

“We were able to raise over $2,000 as well as get four boonie dogs adopted. A lot of people don’t realize the love these dogs and cats have to give. We were overwhelmed with the support from our community and look forward to seeing everyone on the courts again next year,” she said

Sets for Pets was the first organized volleyball tournament fundraiser for Saipan Cares For Animals and aimed to raise money and awareness for the boonie dogs of Saipan.

“We wanted to create an event where people from the community could not only have fun but help benefit an amazing cause. Our main goals were to raise money for SCA, spread awareness about what people can do to help, and promote boonie dog adoptions,” said Keilbach.

For individuals who would like to learn more about Boonie Babies and what you can do to support the cause, check out their Instagram and Facebook page at Boonie Babies Saipan.

Boonie Babies Saipan thanks Gold’s Gym, Narak, Bvlgario Nails, Chef Chan’s Pizza, Ina’s Kitchin Pulani Crowns, and Tbar for their contributions that made the event possible.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 12, 2021, 7:10 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune