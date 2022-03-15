‘With inclusion comes success’

Mar 16 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, second from left, signs the proclamation designating March 2022 as Developmental Disabilities and Employment Awareness Month during a ceremony at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort in the presence of advocates and supporters. (Office of the Governor)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has designated the month of March as Developmental Disabilities and Employment Awareness Month during a proclamation signing yesterday at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort.

The occasion was attended by representatives, officials, and advocates of the CNMI Council of Developmental Disabilities, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, Center for Living Independently CNMI, Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc.—collectively known as the CNMI Disability Network Partners.

This month’s celebration has the theme “Worlds Imagined.”

The proclamation recognizes that a talented pool of individuals with developmental or other disabilities in the CNMI is waiting to be tapped and that the CNMI is stronger when people of all abilities are included in community life and in the workplace.

“When people with developmental and other disabilities are included in the workforce, they have the opportunity to earn a competitive wage and to work as part of a team. People with developmental and other disabilities who are included and active in the communities are more likely to give back to their communities.

“Even to this day in the year 2022, we are presented with a number of barriers or challenges that prevent people with developmental and other disabilities from reaching their full and maximum potential in our community including the workplace. We join our U.S. program counterparts in acknowledging the adverse impact that attitudinal barriers play not only in the lives of people with developmental and other disabilities, but in our communities as well. Despite this reality, the Disability Network Partners are committed to ensuring that we continue on our collective journey towards true unity and diversity.

“During Developmental Disabilities and Employment Awareness Month, we celebrate the many talents and contributions of CNMI workers with disabilities as well as recognize the positive strides that employers have made in ensuring an all-inclusive workplace and culture. This month, please be encouraged to learn more about diversity in the workplace and decide what part you will play in this important effort,” the proclamation states.

Torres calls upon the Disability Network Partners, employers, and other community organizations in the CNMI to champion the message that with inclusion comes success. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

 

Saipan Tribune
