NMI records 31st COVID-19-related death

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 31st COVID-19-related death.

As of March 14, 2022, there are four individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Two are unvaccinatedand two are fully vaccinated. 

Also, 93 more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 10,472 cases since March 28, 2020. 

Of the 93 cases, 24 were identified on March 13, 2022 (four on Tinian); 15 were identified on March 12, 2022; and 54 were identified on March 11, 2022 (six on Tinian). The vaccination statuses of the 93 cases are pending verification. 

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 339th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 14, 2022. The patient was an 87-year-old male, vaccinated with a booster, with underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 14.

“We are saddened that our days of grief and loss have yet to end, especially as today marks two years since we confirmed our first cases of this deadly virus. To his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our sympathies and pray you find peace and comfort,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC news release. “While we are seeing a downward trend in cases and we remain hopeful for brighter days ahead, there are still vulnerable groups in our community who are at risk of severe illness and death. These groups need our extra care and attention. In addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.” 

Of the 10,472 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have been 10,248 recoveries; 193 active cases; and 31 COVID-19-related deaths. 

As of March 13, 2022, a total of 9,743 were identified via community testing and 729 via travel testing.

A total of 56 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 14, 2022; of the eligible population, 58.2% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 628 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 11-13, 2022: 533 via Community-Based Testing; 56 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 39 at the Rota Health Center. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

