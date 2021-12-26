Woman allegedly sold mother-in-law’s furniture without permission

Share











A woman was arrested for allegedly selling her mother-in-law’s furniture without her permission and forging her checks.

Liva Marie Seman Fitial, 39, was arrested last Dec. 12 for theft after selling her mother-in-law’s furniture and forging her checks. She was brought to the Superior Court last week for a bail hearing.

Fitial appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho who imposed a $2,500 cash bail for the defendant. She was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

During her hearing, assistant public defender Vina Seelam was appointed by the court to represent Fitial while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

The judge ordered Fitial to return to court on Dec. 29 at 10am for a preliminary hearing and again on Jan. 10 at 9am for her arraignment.

According to court documents, Fitial is accused of stealing and forging several personal checks, and selling several pieces of home furniture and appliances of her mother-in-law.

The victim said Fitial stole 12 sets of food warmer, one front load washer, and dryer and home tools, all of which have an approximate value of $4,000.

The victim said she found out about the forged checks after a family member showed her a copy of a denied check from the bank, of which the victim had no knowledge, adding that she had not signed it. She said she was visited by several store owners demanding payments because of bounced checks.

Police also talked to a person who said she bought several pieces of furniture from Fitial in late August and in September.

She said she wants her money back from Fitial before she surrenders the furniture.

She said Fitial was selling the furniture for $800 at the time but accepted $300 as payment.

Police showed the victim the pieces of furniture and she positively identified them as her belongings.