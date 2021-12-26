Woman allegedly sold mother-in-law’s furniture without permission

By
|
Posted on Dec 27 2021
Share

A woman was arrested for allegedly selling her mother-in-law’s furniture without her permission and forging her checks.

Liva Marie Seman Fitial, 39, was arrested last Dec. 12 for theft after selling her mother-in-law’s furniture and forging her checks. She was brought to the Superior Court last week for a bail hearing.

Fitial appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho who imposed a $2,500 cash bail for the defendant. She was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

During her hearing, assistant public defender Vina Seelam was appointed by the court to represent Fitial while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

The judge ordered Fitial to return to court on Dec. 29 at 10am for a preliminary hearing and again on Jan. 10 at 9am for her arraignment.

According to court documents, Fitial is accused of stealing and forging several personal checks, and selling several pieces of home furniture and appliances of her mother-in-law.

The victim said Fitial stole 12 sets of food warmer, one front load washer, and dryer and home tools, all of which have an approximate value of $4,000.

The victim said she found out about the forged checks after a family member showed her a copy of a denied check from the bank, of which the victim had no knowledge, adding that she had not signed it. She said she was visited by several store owners demanding payments because of bounced checks.

Police also talked to a person who said she bought several pieces of furniture from Fitial in late August and in September.

She said she wants her money back from Fitial before she surrenders the furniture.

She said Fitial was selling the furniture for $800 at the time but accepted $300 as payment.
Police showed the victim the pieces of furniture and she positively identified them as her belongings.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 27, 2021, 6:08 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune