Lawsuit for non-payment of PUA benefits dismissed

By
|
Posted on Dec 27 2021
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has dismissed with finality the lawsuit filed by a man against Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente and the CNMI Department of Labor over the non-payment of his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona dismissed with prejudice the complaint of Zaji Obatala Zajradhara against DOL and Benavente and directed the court clerk to close the case.

The case was first dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, but Manglona allowed Zajradhara to file an amended complaint by Sept. 13, 2021, if he still wishes to pursue his claim, and warned him that failure to file any amended complaint by the deadline would result in the court dismissing and closing the case. Zajradhara timely sought an extension of time by an additional 45 days to file his amended complaint, which the court granted. Manglona then instructed Zajradhara to file his first amended complaint no later than Oct. 28, 2021. Over a month since the deadline, the court had not received any first amended complaint or any other filings from Zajradhara.

“It may be that plaintiff…has found an alternative forum for his remedy,” Manglona said.

According to court documents, back in February 2020, Zajradhara asked the court to issue an order instructing DOL to pay him $7,380. He claims he had already been adjudicated as a beneficiary but DOL purposely did not pay him his PUA benefits even after repeated phone calls/emails.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 27, 2021, 6:08 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune