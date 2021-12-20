Woman in ‘ice’ case gets two-year imprisonment

By
|
Posted on Dec 21 2021
The U.S. District Court for the NMI has sentenced a woman to two years in prison for her involvement in the distribution of over five grams of methamphetamine or “ice.”

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona sentenced Rose Mary Cepeda Ilo yesterday to 24 months in prison, or two-years. Upon her release, Ilo will be subject to four years of supervised release.

Ilo was given the chance to reduce her probation period as long as she complies with all the courts’ conditions. “If, after serving sentence, defendant is compliant with all conditions, one year of the term of supervised release will be reduced. Accordingly, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3583, the mandatory conditions are to be imposed immediately following her release from imprisonment,” Manglona said.

The court also ordered Ilo to perform 100 hours of community service after her imprisonment in lieu of a fine and at the direction of the U.S. Probation Office. This, however, shall be suspended if Ilo finds a full-time job later.

Ilo was allowed to remain out until the U.S. Marshal Service calls her with a reporting date and time on where and when she will serve her sentence.

Although the court waived the fines that were to be imposed on Ilo, Manglona still ordered her to pay a $100 special assessment fee, which is “to be paid immediately after sentencing.”

According to the indictment, between March 31, 2020 and/or about May 7, 2020, Ilo conspired with other persons to possess with the intent to distribute over five grams of ice, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
