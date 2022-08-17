Woman who fell off golf cart is suing Kingfisher

Share











A woman who fell off a golf cart at the Kingfisher Golf Links has filed a lawsuit against the golf course for the injuries she sustained from the fall.

Soon Kwan Kimis suing Kingfisher in the Superior Court after she fell from one of their golf carts and broke her femur—her thigh bone.

Kim, through Cong Nie, is alleging negligence on Kingfisher’s part and wants the Superior Court to award her damages to be proven at trial.

According to the complaint, Kim and a friend were playing golf at Kingfisher last Oct. 30, 2021, when the incident happened at the course’ ninth hole, as they were trying to move toward the next hole.

Kim and her friend had just hit their balls onto the fairway and had walked down the mound and gotten back into their golf cart.When they got to their cart, Kim sat on the passenger side while her friend was seated in the driver’s side, serving as the driver.

Kim’s friend then tried to start the cart by pressing on the accelerator pedal, but the cart did not move as it needed to turn somewhat toward the left to go around the mound. So, in an attempt to turn the cart, the driver pressed on the accelerator pedal several times, to no avail. However, when she tried once again to start the cart, it allegedly suddenly jolted forward. As a result, the cart rushed up the mound, causing Kim to fall off the cart.

Because of the fall, Kim suffered a fracture on her left femur, which led to her hospitalization at the Commonwealth Health Center and required her to undergo surgeries.

“Kim suffered extreme pain, still suffers pain, and will continue to suffer pain. Because of the fracture, Kim has incurred expenses for her medical treatment, and will incur additional medical expenses and other life care-related expenses. Because of the fracture, Kim has been mostly confined to bed, with little mobility, and has lost enjoyment of life, and will continue to lose enjoyment of life,” the lawsuit stated.

Kim is alleging that Kingfisher failed to properly inspect and maintain the golf cart provided to her and her friend, stating that had the golf cart been properly inspected and maintained, it would not have made the sudden and violent movement.

“Kingfisher knew or should have known that the poorly maintained cart could move suddenly and violently. Kingfisher failed to require its customers to avoid, or warn them against, riding its golf carts near or on uneven surfaces with a significant slope, especially when the golf carts were old and poorly maintained. Kingfisher also failed to reduce the slope and/or height of the mound where the teeing round for women of the ninth hole was located,” the lawsuit stated.