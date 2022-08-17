Torres says he is ready for debates

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said yesterday that he is ready for a debate with the two gubernatorial teams running against him; in fact, there should be not one but more debates.

Torres, who is seeking re-election with Sen. Vinnie Sablan as his running mate, said there’s a debate every gubernatorial election and that no one’s running away. He said everyone is just waiting for the Saipan Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the debate.

Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Rep. Christina E. Sablan and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Rep. Leila Fleming Staffler, are challenging the teams of Torres-Vinnie F. Sablan, and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios-Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, to a debate.

As of yesterday, there was no words yet from Palacios and Apatang if they accept the debate challenge. Palacios is running for governor, with Apatang as his running mate for lieutenant governor, under a unified independent team.

Torres said the debate challenge is never an issue as he is just waiting for the Saipan Chamber of Commerce to coordinate it. “If anything, let’s have four, five debates. Why [just have] one,” he said.