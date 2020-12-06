Workers want to get money from IPI before departure

Over 30 Turkish and Italians H2B workers held a peaceful protest last Friday at IPI’s Human Resources office along Isa Drive in Sadog Tasi over Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s alleged non-payment of their payrolls and other promised benefits.

As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still waiting for comments from IPI.

Giuseppe Santacroce, who is the leader of the nine Italian workers, said they protested last Tuesday and again last Friday after learning that IPI had already purchased their plane tickets for Dec. 10 flights, but they have yet to be paid their salaries and separation fees.

Santacroce said there are 28 other Turkish workers who are also complaining about being in the same situation.

He said the workers went to IPI’s Human Resources office to talk with IPI’s Human Resources director Redie Dela Cruz.

Santacroce said Dela Cruz showed up after police came and talked with him and the other workers.

He said that, according to Dela Cruz, IPI is trying to give them the money before their Dec. 10 departure date.

Santacroce said IPI owes the Italian workers only one payroll, while the Turkish workers are owed four to five payrolls. He said IPI, however, owes the Italian workers separation fees that date back to Sept. 26, which is equivalent to six months of payroll.

Santacroce said they don’t want to leave the CNMI unless they get their money as they don’t want to experience the same thing that IPI allegedly did to their other co-workers.

He said some workers who left the CNMI did not get their money—as had been promised—after going back to their home countries.

