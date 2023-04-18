World-renowned Bulgarian folk dance ensemble to perform on Saipan, Guam

A world-renowned Bulgarian folk dance ensemble will arrive on Saipan tomorrow, Thursday, to hold a series of performances to celebrate the Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc.’s 20th anniversary.

Gordon I. Marciano, president of the Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc., said that Sofia-6 will participate in the first Mariana Islands International Dance & Arts Festival, which will take place on April 27 to 30 in Guam.

Sofia-6 was supposed to participate in the 2023 Flame Tree Arts Festival on Saipan, but the festival has been postponed.

Gordon informed Gov. Arnold I. Palacios in a letter last April 4 that the Bulgarian performing group—which is composed of 20 people—will pay a courtesy visit to him and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, as well as to the Legislature, this Friday, April 21, at 2pm.

The CCVI requested Palacios to host a 100-package welcome dinner for the visiting artists, guests, CCVI members, and local performers/entertainers at a venue of the governor’s choice from 6pm to 10pm. The CCVI also requested the governor to prepare a gift for the group.

Since 1976, Sofia-6 has received many awards, including its sixth world award at Estampas del Mundo in Mexico City in 2016. The group also grabbed first prizes at the International Folklore Festival in Albania in 2021, Belgrade Award FIDAF International Folk Music and Dance Festival in Serbia in 2020, and a Grand Prix at the International Folklore Festival in Romania in 2020.

The Mariana Islands International Dance & Art Festival will be held in Guam on April 27 to 30, where the public will enjoy an array of dance, music performances, art exhibits, and food vendors.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, CCVI secretary Frances Sablan said yesterday that the original plan was to have a local group composed of Chamorro and Carolinian dancers participate in the MIIDAF by attending both the Guam and NMI festivals, but lack of funds has scrapped that plan.

Instead, Sofia-6 members will make a courtesy visit to the office of Saipan Mayor Ramon Blas Camacho on Thursday at 2pm, then perform at the Man’Amko Center in China Town on Friday at 10am. At 2pm Friday, the group will call on Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, then at the Legislature.

Sofia-6 will perform during the Fiesta Friday at the NMI Museum grounds in Garapan on Friday at 7pm.

On Saturday at 9am, the group will perform at the Red Cross event in Susupe and have a canoe ride with 500 Sails in Susupe.

On Monday at 6pm, Sofia-6 will perform at the Mt. Carmel School auditorium.

On Tuesday at 11am, they will perform at the Marianas High School stage or cafeteria.

On Tuesday at 6pm, CCVI and KKMP radio, the Saipan Mayor’s Office, and Marianas Visitors Authority will host a farewell dinner for the group.

On Wednesday, April 26, at 7:50am, Sofia-6 will depart Saipan for Guam.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

