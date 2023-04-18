Free health screening this Sunday

By
|
Posted on Apr 19 2023
Saipan Lion’s Club will be providing free health screenings during their 2023 Health Fair this Sunday morning, April 23, 2023, at the Marianas High School cafeteria in Susupe.

Set to last from 7am until 12pm, the health fair is completely free to the public and will consist of blood pressure and sugar testing, distribution of reading glasses, immunizations, and information and consultations. It will also feature a diabetes awareness campaign, Lions Clubs International membership drive, a Non-Communicable Disease Program, and consultation with second vice district governor Lion Roy Adonay.

As participating organizations, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Public Health Services will be handling all immunizations. Some of the services that will be available are HIV, STD, TB, VH, and WIC. The CPR demonstrations will be done by members of the Western Pacific Training Solutions, LLC. The Northern Marianas College’s Nursing Club, and the Marianas High School are also participants of the event.

The event will also have some fun raffles and giveaways, as well as free haircuts. The Lion’s Club invites all members of the public to come and check out these services, and avail of the freebies.
The Lion’s Club in Saipan is a part of the Lions Club International, and is specified as Region 2, District 204. (Chrystal Marino)

Contributing Author
