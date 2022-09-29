World Tourism Day celebrated in The Marianas

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2022
Share

Fifty eight participants join the World Tourism Day Sunset Walkathon on Sept. 27, 2022, on Saipan in celebration of World Tourism Day. Walks were also held in Rota and Tinian, organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Marianas joined the global travel and tourism community in celebrating the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Day last Sept. 27.

“A big si Yu’us ma’ase and olomwaay to everyone who came out to celebrate World Tourism Day activities on Tinian, Rota, and Saipan,” said Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo.

Businesses and other groups participated in island beautification cleanups on Saipan at Paseo de Marianas in downtown Garapan and at Tinian at Tinian Swimming Hole. Participating groups in Saipan were from Kinpachi Restaurant, Japan Saipan Travel Association, Northern Marianas Diving Operators Association, Saipan Keepers, Loco & Taco, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, the Offices of Vice Speaker B.J. Attao and Rep. Ralph Yumul, Division of Parks & Recreation, and L.J.’s Lawn Care.

World Tourism Day Sunset Walkathons were held on all three islands beginning at 6pm. Tinian’s walk attracted nearly 200 participants, including a large number of youth and employees of local eatery JC Café in cultural attire. Winners in the cultural attire contest were: first place, Joedric Torres; second place, Lorena Cabrera; third place, Sienna Lazaro; fourth place, Derek Cabrera; and fifth place, DJ Atalig. Fifty three walkers joined Saipan’s walk beginning at the Mina’chom Atdao Pavilion at Kilili Beach Park in Susupe, with John Tagabuel II winning the Chamorro and Carolinian cultural attire contest. On Rota, the walk beginning at East Harbor drew 22 participants.

In collaboration with the Northern Mariana Islands Museum of History & Culture, high school Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically (MY WAVE) clubs of Saipan Southern High School, Marianas High School and Kagman High school received free tours in the morning. Students also had the opportunity to join Color Nights painting session with local instructor Linda Torres. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2022, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune