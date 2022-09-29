World Tourism Day celebrated in The Marianas

Share











The Marianas joined the global travel and tourism community in celebrating the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Day last Sept. 27.

“A big si Yu’us ma’ase and olomwaay to everyone who came out to celebrate World Tourism Day activities on Tinian, Rota, and Saipan,” said Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo.

Businesses and other groups participated in island beautification cleanups on Saipan at Paseo de Marianas in downtown Garapan and at Tinian at Tinian Swimming Hole. Participating groups in Saipan were from Kinpachi Restaurant, Japan Saipan Travel Association, Northern Marianas Diving Operators Association, Saipan Keepers, Loco & Taco, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, the Offices of Vice Speaker B.J. Attao and Rep. Ralph Yumul, Division of Parks & Recreation, and L.J.’s Lawn Care.

World Tourism Day Sunset Walkathons were held on all three islands beginning at 6pm. Tinian’s walk attracted nearly 200 participants, including a large number of youth and employees of local eatery JC Café in cultural attire. Winners in the cultural attire contest were: first place, Joedric Torres; second place, Lorena Cabrera; third place, Sienna Lazaro; fourth place, Derek Cabrera; and fifth place, DJ Atalig. Fifty three walkers joined Saipan’s walk beginning at the Mina’chom Atdao Pavilion at Kilili Beach Park in Susupe, with John Tagabuel II winning the Chamorro and Carolinian cultural attire contest. On Rota, the walk beginning at East Harbor drew 22 participants.

In collaboration with the Northern Mariana Islands Museum of History & Culture, high school Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically (MY WAVE) clubs of Saipan Southern High School, Marianas High School and Kagman High school received free tours in the morning. Students also had the opportunity to join Color Nights painting session with local instructor Linda Torres. (PR)