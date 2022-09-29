OPA: Citizen-Centric Report due on Oct. 30

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2022
The Office of Public Auditor is reminding all reporting agencies that the Citizen-Centric Report (CCR) for Fiscal Year 2022 is due on Oct. 30, 2022. Please forward all reports to mail@opacnmi.com. Failure to file may result in a penalty of $50 per day for first time offenses and $100 per day for second or subsequent offenses until the violation is cured.

The CCR is a four-page report that was created by the Association of Government Accountants as a way to simplify communication between the government and its citizens. The 20th NMI Legislature passed P.L. 20-83 which requires all CNMI government agencies to file a CCR.  

This law requires CCR submissions by “every secretary, director, administrator, president or head of a Commonwealth agency, including line departments and agencies, autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies, public corporations, the mayor’s offices, municipal councils, and boards and commissions.” 

An electronic copy of the report shall be submitted to the Office of the Public Auditor and the presiding officers of the Legislature. Additionally, the report shall be posted on the website of the entity, the Office of the Governor, the Office of the Public Auditor, and the CNMI Legislature.

For more information, please visit our website at www.opacnmi.com or contact our office at (670) 322-6481/2. (PR)

