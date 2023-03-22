WSR school wins 1st place in McDonald’s Race to Raise

By
|
Posted on Mar 23 2023

Tag:
Share

Representatives of the William S. Reyes Elementary School pose with McDonald’s of Saipan executive Natalie Mable Ayuyu-Glenn, McDonald’s Chalan Lau Lau general manager Joyce Asistores, and McDonald’s 2022 Employee of the Year John Michael Navarro at the main restaurant yesterday after the school was named the winner of McDonald’s “Race to Raise” campaign. WSR won $5,000. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

After collecting over 600 tickets under their name in a three-week span, the William S. Reyes Elementary School in Chalan Kanoa was named the first-place winner in McDonald’s “Race to Raise” competition, giving the school the top prize of $5,000. McDonald’s of Saipan presented the cash prize to school representatives yesterday morning at the restaurant’s main location in Chalan Lau Lau.

The ‘Race to Raise’ fundraiser, held as part of McDonald’s of Saipan’s 30th anniversary in the CNMI, was intended to show the restaurants’ support for the CNMI Public School System, education, and all students. The campaign began on March 1, 2023, and continued until March 19, 2023. During that period, McDonald’s patrons who purchased meals worth $15 and up were encouraged to drop their receipt in a dropbox designated for the school they wish to support. In the end, it was WSR Elementary School that received a total of 602 receipts, thus winning the first-place prize.

“The whole WSR family and community is very excited and happy that we won,” said WSR vice principal Jocelyn Manibusan after the announcement “The prize money that we won will go to our incentive programs for our students and our teachers. You know, to reward them for the successes that we have in school. For example, we have a reading initiative, we have the teacher’s appreciation that is coming up, so all of this will go back to the school for both teachers and students.”

Manibusan also extended her thanks to the students’ parents and to McDonald’s of Saipan. “We would like to thank our parents. We really used social media, we used our PTSA meetings to encourage our parents to bring their children here and to…buy stuff from McDonald’s. We also want to thank our parents that supported their students and made them perform during the anniversary celebration on Saturday. To the McDonald’s company, we thank them for this opportunity. It’s really great that they’re reaching out to the community, and getting the community involved and sponsoring activities like these. It encourages the school community to come together, most especially for…extra funds, funds that can be used…for student initiatives and for teacher prizes….”

Parent Teacher Student Association president Marlon Cabrera, who was also present, shared his gratitude as well. “To the management and team of McDonald’s, thank you for having this ‘Race to Raise.’ For all the other schools that participated, I want to congratulate them too, most especially our parents and staff that came here every other day, or everyday to feed their family—thank you, thank you so much.”

He said the campaign was not only fun, but was a great way to show support to one’s school. “As the PTSA president, I try my best to do everything for the school to improve it, and this was a great opportunity.”

Joe Ayuyu Sr., vice president for McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, said, “McDonald’s of Saipan values integrity, community, and family, and we are passionate in the young generation to learn and develop important skills for their bright futures.”

As a way of further showing its support of schools, McDonald’s announced that all other participating public elementary schools in the CNMI, including Tinian, and Rota, who did not win will still receive a participation prize of $500.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

NMIVA
0

KobES 1, WSR 1 bested foes in ES co-ed v-ball

Posted On Feb 22 2023
, By
NMIBF
0

Umangs defend co-ed hoops title

Posted On Dec 05 2022
, By
NMIBF
0

3 schools undefeated in co-ed ES hoops

Posted On Nov 23 2022
, By
NMIFA
0

GES 1, WSR 2 reach ES finals  

Posted On Oct 05 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ plan to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 20, 2023

Posted On Mar 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 23, 2023, 6:24 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune