Xanthus Manglona brings pride to Rota

Share











Another son of the CNMI brings pride to the Marianas, especially his hometown in Rota, after earning his commission as an Army officer last May 20, 2023, when he graduated from the University of Guam with a double major: a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration degree with a minor in Military Science, both with magna cum laude honors.

Although Xanthus Jordan Hocog Manglona was born in Guam, he considers Rota his home since he was raised there, and even graduated with honors from Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr & Sr High School in 2019.

The son of Maj. Albert Manglona and Georgette Manglona, Xanthus Manglona Manglona moved to Guam and attended the University of Guam in his pursuit of higher education and was awarded numerous scholarships and grants, including the Army ROTC National Scholarship.

Part of Manglona’s many accomplishments was his induction into the Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society in 2022, and his service as a member of the Public Administration and Legal Studies Society.

Manglona also volunteered with the Americorps “Ayuda Para i Kumunidat” Program for three years, where he worked with disadvantaged youth in an effort to help them become independent and productive citizens. He also offered his assistance and service to others during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

Manglona’s latest accomplishment—earning his commission as an Army officer on May 20, 2023—came with well-deserved honors, and the magna cum laude title for both degrees. After completing his required military training, Manglona is currently preparing to take his Law School Assessment Test and plans to attend law school and be a practicing attorney in the CNMI and Guam.

With his great-grandfather a lawyer and judge during the Trust Territory era, Manglona would like to follow in his great-grandfather’s footsteps.

He extends his gratitude to his parents and family members for their love, support and guidance in helping him during his educational endeavor and plans to return to the islands to serve his community.