Remembrance walk for bereaved parents on July 27

In honor of parents who have lost children, the annual “Walk to Remember” is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 27, at 5:30pm. The event host, We Remember Them CNMI, is inviting bereaved parents and community members to join them on this walk.

Participants in this year’s walk will meet at the pavilion just north of The Shack on Beach Road and walk to the Atkins Kroll Intersection.

Bereaved parents are welcome to bring photos of their late child/children who will be honored on the walk.

July is National Bereaved Parents Month, a time to raise awareness of all parents who have lost a child of any age and from any cause. National Bereaved Parents Day was observed on Monday, July 3.

We Remember Them CNMI is a local grief support group whose mission is to join people together to honor and remember loved ones and share hope. It was formerly known as The Compassionate Friends of Saipan, a chartered chapter of The Compassionate Friends/USA, a national nonprofit, self-help organization offering friendship, understanding, and hope to families grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause.

TCF has no religious affiliation, and no individual membership fees or dues are charged. All bereaved family members are welcome.

For more information, contact Donna Krum at (670) 783-1900 or donnakrum@gmail.com. (PR)