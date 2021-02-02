Xerox seeks default judgment vs IPI

By
|
Posted on Feb 03 2021

Tag:
Share

Xerox Corp. Saipan has asked the court to enter a default judgment against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC for failing to respond to its lawsuit within the time allowed.

David Banes, who represents Xerox, is asking the court to issue an order in its favor awarding them $182,905.88 for damages plus late charges and interest.

In Banes’ declaration filed with the request for entry of default, he said IPI was served with the summons and complaint on Dec. 31, 2020, but IPI has not served a responsive pleading nor filed a motion within the time provided by the federal rules of civil procedure.

Xerox filed the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the NMI against IPI on Dec. 23, 2020, for allegedly not paying for services rendered and equipment it rented. Xerox sued IPI for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and quantum meruit. The lawsuit demanded the return of the devices and related equipment rented to IPI, and attorney’s fees and costs.

According to court documents, Xerox entered into a services master agreement with IPI on Feb. 26, 2016. IPI agreed to pay Xerox for services provided to IPI and its affiliates within 30 days of the corresponding invoice.

IPI also agreed to pay Xerox a late charge or 5% of the amount overdue (but not to exceed the maximum amount permitted by law) if Xerox did not receive a payment within 10 days of the due date.

Xerox could also recover interest at the rate of 1.5% per month on amounts due and immediately terminate its services if Xerox did not receive a payment within 15 days of the due date the lawsuit stated.

Xerox said it provided services and products to IPI, including printing device rental, and provision of related equipment, supplies, and customer services.

However, as of the date of the complaint, IPI has not paid all the invoices of Xerox when due, the complaint stated.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

IPI wants a payment plan for the consent judgment

Posted On Feb 03 2021
, By
0

IPI wants expired visas restored

Posted On Feb 01 2021
, By
0

IPI chair could face new contempt charges

Posted On Feb 01 2021
, By
0

Court will order sale of IPI assets

Posted On Jan 29 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Community Briefs - January 29, 2021

Posted On Jan 29 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2021

Posted On Jan 27 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Project HOPE: Healthy Oceans & People Empowerment

Posted On Jan 28 2021
10

10 ways to help the Earth

Posted On Jan 21 2021
Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 3, 2021, 5:04 PM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 10 m/s E
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:16 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune