Year of the Rabbit/ Remember Bugs Bunny?

Lots of folks think of a rabbit chewing a carrot

hippity hoppity hop hopping all over the place

here’s old and new rabbit news, let us share it

remembering the smile on Bugs Bunny’s face

Elmer Fudd tried and tried to get, “that WABBIT”

despite years of cartoons Wabbit knew how to run

Elmer Fudd just always seemed unable to nab it

all those cartoons of the chase were lots of fun

In China and throughout Asia it is a rabbit’s habit

to represent Peace, Diplomacy, and Good Luck

people born in Rabbit years are supposed to be Calm

every twelve years those bunnies start hopping along

during Spring Festival this Year of the Water Rabbit

please be at Peace, if Luck comes your way grab it!

***

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.