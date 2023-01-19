Literary Nook

Year of the Rabbit/ Remember Bugs Bunny?

By
|
Posted on Jan 20 2023

Tag: , ,
Share

Lots of folks think of a rabbit chewing a carrot
hippity hoppity hop hopping all over the place
here’s old and new rabbit news, let us share it
remembering the smile on Bugs Bunny’s face

Elmer Fudd tried and tried to get, “that WABBIT”
despite years of cartoons Wabbit knew how to run
Elmer Fudd just always seemed unable to nab it
all those cartoons of the chase were lots of fun

In China and throughout Asia it is a rabbit’s habit
to represent Peace, Diplomacy, and Good Luck
people born in Rabbit years are supposed to be Calm
every twelve years those bunnies start hopping along

during Spring Festival this Year of the Water Rabbit
please be at Peace, if Luck comes your way grab it!

***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

Related Posts

0

DFEMS found noncompliant with CNMI public law

Posted On Jan 19 2023
, By
Vaa
0

Flying colors for CNMI va’a in 2022

Posted On Jan 19 2023
, By
0

A 9th century Chinese poem for Ukraine

Posted On Jan 18 2023
, By
0

DeLeon Guerrero eyes joint legislative working group to assess CNMI gov’t’s financial status

Posted On Jan 18 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the 23rd Legislature pursue BOOST investigation that the House of Representatives in the 22nd Legislature started?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 20, 2023, 6:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune