Literary Nook
Year of the Rabbit/ Remember Bugs Bunny?
Lots of folks think of a rabbit chewing a carrot
hippity hoppity hop hopping all over the place
here’s old and new rabbit news, let us share it
remembering the smile on Bugs Bunny’s face
Elmer Fudd tried and tried to get, “that WABBIT”
despite years of cartoons Wabbit knew how to run
Elmer Fudd just always seemed unable to nab it
all those cartoons of the chase were lots of fun
In China and throughout Asia it is a rabbit’s habit
to represent Peace, Diplomacy, and Good Luck
people born in Rabbit years are supposed to be Calm
every twelve years those bunnies start hopping along
during Spring Festival this Year of the Water Rabbit
please be at Peace, if Luck comes your way grab it!
***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.