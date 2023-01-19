ARC, Run Saipan to stage 5K run

Share











The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter is partnering with Run Saipan to host a 5K fun run on Feb. 11, starting at 6am. The course will be around the airport field and end at the Red Cross office.

All proceeds will go to support the Red Cross here in the CNMI. An early registration of $20 includes a long-sleeve event shirt, (first 300 to register), refreshments and snacks.

“We are happy to be partnering with Run Saipan for our first ever 5K run. In addition, [Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. nurses] will be on site to provide blood pressure and sugar checks,” said John Hirsh, executive director of the Red Cross. Medals will be given to the top adult, kids and stroller finishers.

Registration can be made at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71090/run-for-the-red-5k Early registration ends on Jan. 21.

Early registration is $20. The fee will go up to$25 from Jan 22 to Feb 5 and $30 from Feb. 6 to Race Day.

For more information contact the Red Cross office at 234-3459 or Ed Dela Cruz Jr. at 287-0891.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/nmi. (PR)