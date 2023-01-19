ARC, Run Saipan to stage 5K run

By
|
Posted on Jan 20 2023

Tag:
Share

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter is partnering with Run Saipan to host a 5K fun run on Feb. 11, starting at 6am. The course will be around the airport field and end at the Red Cross office.

All proceeds will go to support the Red Cross here in the CNMI. An early registration of $20 includes a long-sleeve event shirt, (first 300 to register), refreshments and snacks.

“We are happy to be partnering with Run Saipan for our first ever 5K run. In addition, [Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. nurses] will be on site to provide blood pressure and sugar checks,” said John Hirsh, executive director of the Red Cross. Medals will be given to the top adult, kids and stroller finishers.

Registration can be made at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71090/run-for-the-red-5k Early registration ends on Jan. 21.

Early registration is $20. The fee will go up to$25 from Jan 22 to Feb 5 and $30 from Feb. 6 to Race Day.

For more information contact the Red Cross office at 234-3459 or Ed Dela Cruz Jr. at 287-0891.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/nmi. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

ARC gives students opportunity to give back

Posted On Jan 05 2023
, By
ARC
0

Wine and dine at reopened Kevin’s at ARC

Posted On Dec 06 2022
, By
0

ARC offers free CPR training

Posted On Dec 08 2021
, By
0

Yoga class and a glass at ARC

Posted On Sep 16 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the 23rd Legislature pursue BOOST investigation that the House of Representatives in the 22nd Legislature started?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 20, 2023, 6:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune