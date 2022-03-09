Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Share











Since December, the CNMI Youth Affairs Office has been spending their Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week to make sure that beaches and parks are clean and safe for all, especially the youth.

Over 20 of their staff have collectively cleaned up some 20 beaches on Saipan, including Wing Beach and Tanapag Beach in the North; Micro Beach, 13 Fisherman, and along Beach Road in Central Saipan; and Coral Ocean Point, Pakpak Beach, Ladder Beach, and Obyan Beach in the south.

Youth Affairs Office special assistant Ali Ogo told Saipan Tribune that the beautification project was requested and established by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, in partnership with Public Works Secretary James Ada, to target beaches and playgrounds to ensure that children and their families have a safe and clean environment to enjoy.

“It’s something that we want to prioritize. It’s a special request coming from the governor; his primary focus is the youth in general,” Ogo said.

Under the Office of the Governor, the Youth Affairs Office’s mission is to cater to the youth and community in general, focusing on establishing developmental programs and activities for both the children in the community and their families.

The project is called “Para I lina’la’ I famagu’on-ta yan I komunidat-ta projectPara I lina’la’ I famagu’on-ta yan I komunidat-ta project,” which in English translates to “life of the children and the youth, and for our community,” according to Youth Affairs representative Randall Pangelinan.

“It’s really to give the sense to the children that they are very important to us, and we must try to always keep our environment clean for them. The beach is somewhere for them to go to on the weekends, and [we need to] make sure that it’s clean,” Pangelinan said.

Most of the trash the Youth Affairs Office staff pick up are cans, marine debris, and even tin roofs blown by typhoons. They also have encountered people who litter at the beach. Ogo is encouraging the community to work together—to get rid of worries about “dangerous stuff” found in beaches and parks.

“We’re trying to help, do our part, and I want to encourage the community to do their part as well,” Ogo said. “When I say dangerous stuff, a lot of people have children and the last thing they want to worry about is getting stabbed by something or, eating something they are not supposed to. …We just want to keep [beaches and playgrounds] clean because we understand that throughout each and every day of the week, children are persistently moving there. We don’t want anybody [get on] anything sharp, we want to keep it safe.”

The Youth Affairs Office is planning to conduct other environmental projects and has been partnering with other agencies to facilitate different programs beyond beach and park beautification. They currently are focused on athletics programs—basketball trainings and activities that help keep the youth active and improve their immune system, especially with the pandemic.

The youth centers and its programs are not as active due to the pandemic, but the Youth Affairs Office staff are still busy preparing for after-school and developmental programs for the youth. Currently, in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Department of Corrections, and the 22nd House minority bloc, the Gualo Rai Youth Center is also getting its much-needed repair and makeover.

“We are working hard to ensure a safe and healthy future,” Ogo said. “We are working hard to provide a smooth road for the future, for proper growth…a beneficial future in general.”

To learn more about the CNMI Youth Affairs Office’s beautification program, as well as their programs for the youth, contact (670) 235-1299, cnmiyouthaffairs@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/cnmiyouthaffairs.