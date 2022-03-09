Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2022

Tag:
Share

The CNMI Office of Youth Affairs cleaned up Wing Beach in January, as part of the “Para I lina’la’ I famagu’on-ta yan I komunidat-ta” project which aims to beautify beaches and parks on island, for the benefit of the youth and the community. (Contributed Photo)

Since December, the CNMI Youth Affairs Office has been spending their Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week to make sure that beaches and parks are clean and safe for all, especially the youth.

Over 20 of their staff have collectively cleaned up some 20 beaches on Saipan, including Wing Beach and Tanapag Beach in the North; Micro Beach, 13 Fisherman, and along Beach Road in Central Saipan; and Coral Ocean Point, Pakpak Beach, Ladder Beach, and Obyan Beach in the south.

Youth Affairs Office special assistant Ali Ogo told Saipan Tribune that the beautification project was requested and established by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, in partnership with Public Works Secretary James Ada, to target beaches and playgrounds to ensure that children and their families have a safe and clean environment to enjoy.

The CNMI Office of Youth Affairs cleaned up Wing Beach in January, as part of the “Para I lina’la’ I famagu’on-ta yan I komunidat-ta” project which aims to beautify beaches and parks on island, for the benefit of the youth and the community. (Contributed Photo)

“It’s something that we want to prioritize. It’s a special request coming from the governor; his primary focus is the youth in general,” Ogo said.

Under the Office of the Governor, the Youth Affairs Office’s mission is to cater to the youth and community in general, focusing on establishing developmental programs and activities for both the children in the community and their families.

The project is called “Para I lina’la’ I famagu’on-ta yan I komunidat-ta projectPara I lina’la’ I famagu’on-ta yan I komunidat-ta project,” which in English translates to “life of the children and the youth, and for our community,” according to Youth Affairs representative Randall Pangelinan.

“It’s really to give the sense to the children that they are very important to us, and we must try to always keep our environment clean for them. The beach is somewhere for them to go to on the weekends, and [we need to] make sure that it’s clean,” Pangelinan said.

Most of the trash the Youth Affairs Office staff pick up are cans, marine debris, and even tin roofs blown by typhoons. They also have encountered people who litter at the beach. Ogo is encouraging the community to work together—to get rid of worries about “dangerous stuff” found in beaches and parks.

“We’re trying to help, do our part, and I want to encourage the community to do their part as well,” Ogo said. “When I say dangerous stuff, a lot of people have children and the last thing they want to worry about is getting stabbed by something or, eating something they are not supposed to. …We just want to keep [beaches and playgrounds] clean because we understand that throughout each and every day of the week, children are persistently moving there. We don’t want anybody [get on] anything sharp, we want to keep it safe.”

The Youth Affairs Office is planning to conduct other environmental projects and has been partnering with other agencies to facilitate different programs beyond beach and park beautification. They currently are focused on athletics programs—basketball trainings and activities that help keep the youth active and improve their immune system, especially with the pandemic.

The youth centers and its programs are not as active due to the pandemic, but the Youth Affairs Office staff are still busy preparing for after-school and developmental programs for the youth. Currently, in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Department of Corrections, and the 22nd House minority bloc, the Gualo Rai Youth Center is also getting its much-needed repair and makeover.

“We are working hard to ensure a safe and healthy future,” Ogo said. “We are working hard to provide a smooth road for the future, for proper growth…a beneficial future in general.”

To learn more about the CNMI Youth Affairs Office’s beautification program, as well as their programs for the youth, contact (670) 235-1299, cnmiyouthaffairs@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/cnmiyouthaffairs.

Iva Maurin | Correspondent
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Learning Chamorro through online videos

Posted On Sep 18 2019
, By

Office of Youth Affairs sets new hours

Posted On Sep 17 2019
, By

Ketungu’ Chamorro Project extended to youth centers

Posted On Sep 06 2019
, By

Miss Marianas pushes language learning among youth

Posted On Sep 06 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 10, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
24°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune