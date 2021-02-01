Yumul says he OK’d purchase order for meals of H2-B workers

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2021

Tag:
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC chief executive officer Ray N. Yumul has disclosed that he signed the purchase order for under $2,500 worth of food stuff for the preparation of meals of IPI’s H2B foreign workers.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Committee on Gaming’s public hearing at the House chamber last Thursday, Yumul said he did recall signing that purchase and that he already assigned that in the past two weeks.

Yumul discussed the purchase for meals in response to Committee on Gaming chair Rep. Edwin K. Propst’s (D-Saipan) question as to what IPI is doing to help these stranded foreign workers who have no money because they have no jobs and are relying on the community’s help.

Yumul said his understanding is that U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s ruling includes the humanitarian aspect of requiring IPI to feed these workers.

“I believe they are being fed. We’re allowed to have staff brought in to cook their meals, and that is part of the court order. So I don’t think that has been violated,” he said.

Propst said they appreciate that these workers are indeed receiving free meals and that they will discuss that with the workers, who attended that day’s House meeting.

As for the workers who are still here and are still awaiting payment of three-fourths of their contract guarantee, Propst said he understands that some workers have sought a lawyer and the matter will be litigated.

He said these workers are being told that they will have plane tickets and that they should leave before the first week of February. Yumul replied that he wants these workers paid to the extent possible that is in their contract.

“If it’s in the contract and if it’s been verified, and HR and finance says and provides me with a certified report, then I will insist that to my bosses,” he said. Otherwise, Yumul added, he would have a serious concern about staying on as CEO if it’s not dealt with. “When it comes to the law, I tend to be very straightforward,” he said.

Yumul also assured that, in reference to what Propst mentioned about Manglona’s ultimatum to sell IPI’s assets if the workers are not paid by March 1, 2021, “I’m not going to stand in the way of that. Rest assured that these folks will be paid

Propst said that’s a sign of good faith if the workers are to be paid. “Then that will give some hope not just for these workers, but for the community because we have to base everything on priorities,” the lawmaker said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Everything was OK after 2nd COVID-19 dose, says Torres

Posted On Jan 26 2021
, By
0

$41.3M for 2nd stimulus checks OK’d

Posted On Jan 21 2021
, By
0

New PUA applications on hold until NMI gets USDOL’s OK

Posted On Jan 11 2021
, By
0

Early release OK’d for man convicted of killing infant

Posted On Jan 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Community Briefs - January 29, 2021

Posted On Jan 29 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2021

Posted On Jan 27 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Project HOPE: Healthy Oceans & People Empowerment

Posted On Jan 28 2021
10

10 ways to help the Earth

Posted On Jan 21 2021
Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 2, 2021, 12:56 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune