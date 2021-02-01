Yumul says he OK’d purchase order for meals of H2-B workers

Share











Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC chief executive officer Ray N. Yumul has disclosed that he signed the purchase order for under $2,500 worth of food stuff for the preparation of meals of IPI’s H2B foreign workers.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Committee on Gaming’s public hearing at the House chamber last Thursday, Yumul said he did recall signing that purchase and that he already assigned that in the past two weeks.

Yumul discussed the purchase for meals in response to Committee on Gaming chair Rep. Edwin K. Propst’s (D-Saipan) question as to what IPI is doing to help these stranded foreign workers who have no money because they have no jobs and are relying on the community’s help.

Yumul said his understanding is that U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s ruling includes the humanitarian aspect of requiring IPI to feed these workers.

“I believe they are being fed. We’re allowed to have staff brought in to cook their meals, and that is part of the court order. So I don’t think that has been violated,” he said.

Propst said they appreciate that these workers are indeed receiving free meals and that they will discuss that with the workers, who attended that day’s House meeting.

As for the workers who are still here and are still awaiting payment of three-fourths of their contract guarantee, Propst said he understands that some workers have sought a lawyer and the matter will be litigated.

He said these workers are being told that they will have plane tickets and that they should leave before the first week of February. Yumul replied that he wants these workers paid to the extent possible that is in their contract.

“If it’s in the contract and if it’s been verified, and HR and finance says and provides me with a certified report, then I will insist that to my bosses,” he said. Otherwise, Yumul added, he would have a serious concern about staying on as CEO if it’s not dealt with. “When it comes to the law, I tend to be very straightforward,” he said.

Yumul also assured that, in reference to what Propst mentioned about Manglona’s ultimatum to sell IPI’s assets if the workers are not paid by March 1, 2021, “I’m not going to stand in the way of that. Rest assured that these folks will be paid

Propst said that’s a sign of good faith if the workers are to be paid. “Then that will give some hope not just for these workers, but for the community because we have to base everything on priorities,” the lawmaker said.