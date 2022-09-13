Zero hospitalizations, 5 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Sep 14 2022
The  Commonwealth Healthcare  Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force said there are zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 as of Sept. 12, 2022.

Similarly, they said from Sept. 4 to 10, 2022, there was zero new hospitalizations related to COVID-19

Meanwhile, five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Sept. 4 to 10, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 13,155 cases; three cases were identified prior to Sept. 4, 2022. Of the five cases recently identified three were reported on Sept. 6, 2022, one on Sept. 7, 2022, and one on Sept. 8, 2022.

The CNMI is in COVID-19 Community Level Low. Guidelines for residents of the CNMI to consider while we are in COVID-19 Community Level Low:

-Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.

-Maintain ventilation improvements.

-Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

-Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

-Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

-If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

-If you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home as much as possible; wear a high-quality mask if you must be around others at home and in public; should not go places where you are unable to wear a mask; should not travel; take steps to improve ventilation at home, if possible; should not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils; and should monitor your symptoms.

-If you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.

-If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19. You should isolate if you are sick and suspect that you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results. If your results are positive, follow the full, updated isolation recommendations at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/isolation.html.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their updated booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

As of Sept. 2, 2022, a total of 24,769 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 53.8% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 209 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sept. 4 – 10, 2022:

-11 on Sept. 4, 2022
-22 on Sept. 5, 2022
-37 on Sept. 6, 2022
-30 on Sept. 7, 2022
-47 on Sept. 8, 2022
-38 on Sept. 9, 2022
-24 on Sept. 10, 2022

Free COVID-19 testing is available by registering at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. 

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask based on your personal level of risk; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19.

Of the total cases identified, as of Sept. 10, 2022:

-13,110 recoveries
-5 active cases
-40 COVID-19-related deaths

Cases were identified via:

-11,979 community testing
-1,176 travel testing

The next COVID-19 updated from CHCC and the task force will be around Sept. 19, 2022. (PR)

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

