$1.6M in tax refunds paid in Guam

55,000 filers for Tax Year 2021 paid to date
By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2022

Tag: ,
Share

HAGATNA, Guam—On Sept. 8, 2022, the Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 394 Tax Year 2021 and prior income tax refunds totaling $1,574,866.48 for error-free returns filed on, or before, Aug. 27, 2022.

Refunds paid to date total $188.7 million, of which approximately $162.3 million (86%) were for TY 2021. Refund payments continue to be processed weekly with this release within two weeks of filing.

NOTE: Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving$ their refunds ( -note). For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

First case of Monkeypox in Guam confirmed

Posted On Sep 13 2022
, By
Jellyfish
0

UOG graduate students publish research on Guam’s upside-down jellyfish populations

Posted On Sep 13 2022
, By
0

Comment period for Marines relocation to Guam ends Oct. 13

Posted On Sep 08 2022
, By
Tax
0

$1.3 million in tax refunds paid in Guam

Posted On Sep 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune