$1.6M in tax refunds paid in Guam
55,000 filers for Tax Year 2021 paid to date
HAGATNA, Guam—On Sept. 8, 2022, the Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 394 Tax Year 2021 and prior income tax refunds totaling $1,574,866.48 for error-free returns filed on, or before, Aug. 27, 2022.
Refunds paid to date total $188.7 million, of which approximately $162.3 million (86%) were for TY 2021. Refund payments continue to be processed weekly with this release within two weeks of filing.
NOTE: Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving$ their refunds ( -note). For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. (PR)