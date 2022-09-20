0 hospitalizations, 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said there were zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 as of Sept. 19, 2022.

From Sept. 11-17, CHCC also reported that 10 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 13,166 cases. A case was identified prior to Sept. 11, 2022. Of the 10 cases recently identified:

• 1 on Sept. 11, 2022
• 1 on Sept. 12, 2022
• 2 on Sept. 13, 2022
• 1 on Sept. 14, 2022
• 2 on Sept. 15, 2022
• 2 on Sept. 16, 2022
• 1 on Sept. 17, 2022

The CNMI is currently  in COVID-19 Community Level Low. Guidelines for residents of the CNMI to consider while we are in COVID-19 Community Level Low:

• Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.

• Maintain ventilation improvements.

• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

• If you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home as much as possible; wear a high-quality mask if you must be around others at home and in public; should not go places where you are unable to wear a mask; should not travel; take steps to improve ventilation at home, if possible; should not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils; and should monitor your symptoms.

• If you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.

• If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19. You should isolate yourself if you are sick and suspect that you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results. If your results are positive, follow the full, updated isolation recommendations at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/isolation.html.

The CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their updated booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

As of Sept. 16, 2022, a total of 24,787 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered, which equals to 55% of the eligible population; 211 updated COVID-19 booster vaccines have been administered, which equals to 0.5% of the eligible population.

A total of 154 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sept. 11-17, 2022:

• 6 on Sept. 11, 2022
• 20 on Sept. 12, 2022
• 16 on Sept. 13, 2022
• 35 on Sept. 14, 2022
• 22 on Sept. 15, 2022
• 37 on Sept. 16, 2022
• 18 on Sept. 17, 2022

Free COVID-19 testing is available by registering at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask based on your personal level of risk; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19.

Of the total cases identified, as of Sept. 17, 2022:

• 13,117 recoveries
• 9 active cases
• 40 COVID-19-related deaths
Identified via:
• 11,990 community testing
• 1,176 travel testing

The next public report will be around Sept. 26, 2022.

Additionally, CHCC said it will pause weekly public reporting of COVID-19 cases after Sept. 26, 2022, but will update the residents of the CNMI should significant developments occur. COVID-19 services will continue.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination! For more information on how to get COVID-19 primary series or updated booster shots, call (670) 236-8745.

Residents of the CNMI who test positive for COVID-19 may be eligible for treatment by calling (670) 234-8950, ext. 5068, or reporting their positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting as soon as possible after testing positive. Residents requesting COVID-19 treatment should fill out the medical questionnaire in the form to get assessed as soon as possible. Reporting a positive test result online also allows residents to obtain a certificate of quarantine completion, which employers/individuals may use as documentation of a positive test result. (PR)

